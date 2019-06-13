Southridge Baseball looks to bring 2A Title back to the community

HUNTINBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Still one week away from the Indiana baseball state championships, but Southridge is already hard at work looking to completely flip the script from last year’s runner-up ending.
Last season, it came down to the final at-bat of the game, with a runner on third, but the Raiders ultimately fell to Boone Grove, 5-4 to fall short of their state title dreams.
However, it’s a new year and the same crop of talent for the Raiders.
Southridge has dominated its path throughout the playoffs, to win a sectional, regional and semi-state. Now the team hopes for a chance to bring home the elusive 2A state title to their supportive community.
“The fans are just as hungry as we are, cause we were so close last year and now we have a chance to go back again," said senior Tucker Schank. “Everybody is super proud of us that we even accomplished the feat of going back there, but at the same time everybody is hungry for a State Championship.”
“The community has been a huge role in this too, they’ve come out and supported us," said junior Colson Montgomery. "They’re the ones that get us going, those are the ones that motivate us. We’re all doing this for the town and we’re doing it for the team, we just wanna make the town proud and we’ll do whatever it takes.”
The class 2A Baseball State Championship game between Southridge and Alexandria-Monroe will play at Victory Field in Indianapolis Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. CT.
