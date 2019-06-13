Organizers holding second meeting to discuss gun violence in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A gathering in Dugan Best Park will begin at 6 p.m. to talk about gun violence.
This is their second meeting this week.
About 100 people attended the first meeting with a large showing from OPD.
Organizers are hopeful for the same response.
Those putting it on are pushing for change. They want to start a conversation, one that is centered on being better neighbors and community members.
This year, Owensboro has had three homicides.
The first: a triple murder on Aububon Avenue. Then in March, Kevin White was shot a killed on 8th Street.
Last weekend, Nick Decker was found shot and killed on 9th Street. And still no arrests in the case.
