Ohio Co. to resurface roads with $300k grant

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - County officials are celebrating a $300,000 grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
They will use it to pave three roads covering almost five miles.
Judge Executive David Johnston says Ohio County is large geographically, but has a small population. That means there are fewer people to support the cost of a whopping 750 miles of roads.
“The CRA money, which is basically our gas tax money only pays for maintenance," explained Johnston. "Without special funds we would not be able to do any blacktopping or paving any roads at all.”
The funding allows Ohio County to resurfaces sections of Hamlin Chapel Road, Bald Knob Road, and Horace Martin Loop.
The project will impact about 40 families that depend on the roads to get to and from work and school.
