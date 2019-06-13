Newburgh Town Council approves food truck ordinance

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A fight for food trucks in Newburgh is now over. Town council takes the matter to a vote Wednesday night.
Ahead of the council’s vote, residents had the chance to take the mic and serve up a few opinions on food trucks.
The ordinance will allow food trucks in designated locations in Newburgh at certain times of the week.
About half a dozen people spoke in favor of them. And as one person explained, food trucks don’t take away, but add to the “Newburgh” experience.
Tin Fish owner Morgan Castillo was one of at least two restaurateurs to show up at the town council meeting supporting the food truck ordinance.
“I wanted to make sure they knew that bringing in more businesses, even if they are mobile or something small like food trucks, even though it’s the same type of business that I’m running as in food, it’s a great deal,” Castillo explained. “And it’s a great idea because there’s going to be more people and more taking advantage of more options in town, and if there’s more options it brings more people.”
Councilwoman Allyson Claybourn is a driving force behind the ordinance. She says she met with restaurant owners, merchants, and the local food truck association to craft the law which is aimed at respecting everyone’s interests.
“It’s something I heard a lot about during the campaign from the public, and thought you know, this is something that I want to try to fix,” Claybourn recalled.
All council members voted in favor on the first reading and since it was unanimous, they were allowed to have the second reading and it passed. But that’s not to say there was no opposition or mixed emotions.
“Initially, I wasn’t sure that I would want to cut into the business of the people who are here," Newburgh resident Kathy Sliment stated. "We are a small town, but if it would draw more people here to enjoy what we have, perhaps we would grow.”
Food trucks will be allowed to set up on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Food truck operators who want to participate will need to apply for a permit.
There will be five locations in Newburgh where food trucks will be allowed up set up. The areas include: community park, Old Lock and Dam, the State Street parking lot, another parking lot on the west side of town, plus the Aurand Trailhead.
