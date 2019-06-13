Neighborhood Watch: Equipment theft arrest; drug trafficking arrest

Neighborhood Watch: Equipment theft arrest; drug trafficking arrest
By Jared Goffinet and Randy Moore | June 13, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 4:49 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Greenville, Kentucky is accused of a burglary at a construction site in Muhlenberg Co.

[Arrest made in connection with theft of equipment from Muhlenberg Co, construction site]

The Sheriff says Billy Gibson, 37, stole several thousand dollars worth of property at the location on Hammonds Hill Lane in Greenville.

Bill Gibson, 37. (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)
Bill Gibson, 37. (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)

The site is owned by Roadbuilders. You might remember it as Black Energy Mining.

Gibson is in the Muhlenberg County jail on a list of charges including burglary.

[Morganfield drug arrest comes after weeks of surveillance]

A Morganfield man is facing drug dealing charges.

Lawrence McGuire, 43, was booked on Wednesday. Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say there were several complaints of drug activity at a home on West Carlisle Street.

Lawrence McGuire
Lawrence McGuire (Source: Union Co. Jail)

Investigators say they found crack, powder cocaine, and a large amount of marijuana in the home.

Passing through town in a blur.

A Gibson County deputy pulled over a brand new Jeep Cherokee doing in excess of 100 mph on U-S 41 near County Road 350 south.

Uland Cunningham, 20, of Okolona, Mississippi was taken to jail, charged with reckless driving, and released after posting a $900 bond.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.