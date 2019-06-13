Neighborhood Watch: Equipment theft arrest; drug trafficking arrest

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Greenville, Kentucky is accused of a burglary at a construction site in Muhlenberg Co.
The Sheriff says Billy Gibson, 37, stole several thousand dollars worth of property at the location on Hammonds Hill Lane in Greenville.
The site is owned by Roadbuilders. You might remember it as Black Energy Mining.
Gibson is in the Muhlenberg County jail on a list of charges including burglary.
A Morganfield man is facing drug dealing charges.
Lawrence McGuire, 43, was booked on Wednesday. Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say there were several complaints of drug activity at a home on West Carlisle Street.
Investigators say they found crack, powder cocaine, and a large amount of marijuana in the home.
Passing through town in a blur.
A Gibson County deputy pulled over a brand new Jeep Cherokee doing in excess of 100 mph on U-S 41 near County Road 350 south.
Uland Cunningham, 20, of Okolona, Mississippi was taken to jail, charged with reckless driving, and released after posting a $900 bond.
