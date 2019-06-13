Murder charge dropped as part of plea deal in Evansville robbery case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man once charged with murder, has been sentenced to five years in jail.
Court records show Jalil Fellows reached a plea agreement, in which a murder charge and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury were dismissed.
The records show Fellows pleaded guilty to a robbery charge on Thursday and was sentenced to five years.
He gets 205 days credit for time served.
Fellows was charged in connection with the December 2017 murder and robbery of Christopher Hoefling.
Police believed Fellows set up a drug deal with a man named Brandon Waldroup.
They say Hoefling was with Waldroup when he showed up for the deal. They say the other suspect in the case, Earl Martin, shot both Waldroup and Hoefling, then took off with Hoefling still inside the car.
Hoefling’s body was found a day later still inside the car.
Waldroup survived.
Martin was found guilty in the case during a trial in Marion County. It was held there due to pre-trial publicity. He was sentenced to 135 years in Jail.
Martin is also facing charges in an unrelated murder case.
He’s accused of killing and dismembering 41-year-old Erica Bradfield Fox.
