Morganfield drug arrest comes after weeks of surveillance

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say there were several complaints of drug activity at a home in the 700 block of W. Carlisle Street in Morganfield.
They say after weeks of surveillance, they had enough information to get a search warrant
Officials from PNTF, the Morganfield Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search warrant Wednesday.
They say 43-year-old Lawrence McGuire was taken into custody.
Detectives say they found crack and powder cocaine, a large amount of marijuana, and several other items that indicated drug trafficking.
McGuire’s charges include trafficking a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.