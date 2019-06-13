Local lawmakers reintroduce Restore the Harmony Way Bridge Act

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Local lawmakers team up again to help restore the New Harmony Bridge.
The bridge, which connects Posey and White Counties, has been closed since 2012 due to lack of funding to repair it.
This week, Congressman Larry Buschon and John Shimkus with Senators Mike Braun, Todd Young, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin reintroduced the Restore the Harmony Way Bridge Act.
The legislation puts the bridge's future in the hands of the states of Indiana and Illinois.
It passed the house during last year’s session, but did not make it to the senate.
So the bill is now up for debate again this year.
