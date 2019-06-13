Local group paints mural featuring symbols of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A west-side business is getting a face-lift... Evansville Style!
Painters from the Evansville Public Arts Collective (EPAC) spent some time on a mural at Maiden’s Brewery and Pub.
The design features symbols of Evansville - like city buildings and even some hints of the West Side Nut Club.
Members of the collective tell us getting together to do this mural is more than just painting the side of a building.
“I didn’t have Facebook for a long period of time, And then I had another profession,” says Christina Vitaioli, a member of EPAC. “I wanted to bring my art out here. About February I started posting it. Ran into EPAC, Evansville Public Art Collective, and they just grabbed me up, welcomed me like I was just another family member.”
The group has several murals in the works right now.
