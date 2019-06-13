Gibson Co. Council to let residents voice opinion on possible $1.5M tax increase

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - You could weigh in on a proposed tax increase to help pay for upgrades to the county jail.
The County Council will hold an open discussion on July 16 at 9 a.m. about whether or not to adopt the increase.
Council members say the tax would raise $1.5 million a year to tackle the overcrowded and outdated jail. But the council wanted the community to be a part of making the decision.
“For the public to get the same information about the tax that we’re going to get," explained County Council member Jeremy Overton. "To hear the same argument from both sides. I suspect there will be passionate argument on both sides of the discussion but that’s what we wanted to set into motion.”
If you can’t make the meeting in July, there will be another on August 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.