Fmr. aide at Evansville nursing home sentenced for drugging residents with own meds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former nurse aide accused of drugging residents with her own medication at an Evansville nursing home has been sentenced.
According to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, a Vanderburgh County judge on Wednesday handed down an 820-day sentence to Gloria Welborn who pleaded guilty to three counts of neglect of a dependent.
Welborn was arrested back in February after an investigation into allegations that she gave her personal medication to three residents at Golden LivingCenter. The three residents all had behavioral issues resulting from their medical conditions.
Officials say the medication given to them by Welborn, Clonazepam, is used to treat anxiety, panic disorder and seizures.
The Attorney General’s Office says charges are also pending against a nurse on duty who knew about Welborn’s actions but delayed reporting them.
We’re told Welborn’s 820-day sentence is suspended, and she will be on probation for the duration.
Officials say her convictions may be reduced to misdemeanors if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.
