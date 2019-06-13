Ferrell’s set to reopen in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re just a day away from the reopening of a Hopkins County staple.
Ferrell’s Snappy Service in Madisonville is set to open back up Friday, just in time for Friday Night Live.
Fire officials said it started as a grease fire on a stove.
The kitchen and dining areas were both badly damaged, but they are ready to get back to it.
There’s a ribbon cutting at 11:30 Thursday on Main Street.
They are going to show off the new renovated restaurant and grill up the first burger since the fire. That burger is going to Reid Davis, he was the highest bidder in the Madisonville-Hopkins Co. Public Library silent auction.
Everyone else can get one Friday.
