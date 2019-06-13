Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office hone skills to help keep community safe

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Local law enforcement worked on skills Thursday to keep the community safe.
Daviess County Sheriff Office deputies are training hard in classrooms at OCTC to prepare themselves for any type of active shooter situation.
In the training simulation, deputies worked on approaching a suspect and securing the room.
Allen: “There’s not absolute final, best way to do these things. But there are emerging lessons learned and things that work better in some instances, so we try to get as much training as we can for our officers.”
This training comes after five deputies went to Georgia last summer to the federal law enforcement training center.
Allen: "We're as well prepared as any law enforcement agency in the country."
These deputies are constantly training so they know what to do in a stressful situation.
Allen: “That’s what we work on, is try to get those officers up to a certain level of comfort with these things to say yeah I know what to do.”
Sheriff Office officials tell us they work to do this training continually all through the year to make sure that they are up to date on active shooting procedures.
