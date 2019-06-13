Cub Scouts get fun look inside National Guard’s world

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An unforgettable experience for hundreds of Cub Scouts as they got to explore a Black Hawk helicopter.
It landed at the Cub Scout Day Camp, which is a three day event that takes place every year. During the camp days, kids practice different outdoor skills, like archery and first aid.
Thursday, they got the chance to hop aboard a National Guard Black Hawk.
And the Cub Scouts even got to meet the heroes who fly it.
“Any chance we get to be involved, not only with our families, but with our communities we never pass that opportunity up," explained Chief Warrant Officer Nick Cassin. "And to do this here is kind of fun and light and you know we get to expose part of our world to them so we take every opportunity we can.”
The active and veteran soldiers allowed the kids to explore the helicopter, buckle up, and “press all the buttons,” before heading back to Shelbyville.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.