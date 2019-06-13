Castle, Memorial, North finish strong in IHSAA golf State Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the grand finale of the Indiana boys golf season as the State Championship played at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
For those representing the Tri-State area out on the course, it was a very good day.
Aa a team, the Castle Knights posted a 316 in the 2nd round to finish in a tie for 5th with Columbus North. It’s the highest finish under head coach, Josh Kain, and one of the best in program history.
Individually for Castle, Adam Bratton was incredible on the course. The Georgia Tech commit shot a 74 to finish 4th and a earn spot on the All-State team. Knights’ Walker Beck finished 31st overall.
For the North Huskies, it was a second round score of 316 that earned the team 11th place. Senior Stewie Hobgood shot a 72 in the final round, good for eighth place and an All-State selection for the 3rd time in his career.
And for the Memorial Tigers, Ben Hoagland led the way, finishing in 12th place. Justin Drake finished tied for 40th with a second round 79.
