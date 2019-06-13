Car overturns in rural Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Four people were in a car that overturned in rural Vanderburgh County.
The sheriff’s office says it happened just after one Thursday morning near King and Newman Roads. That’s not too far from the river and Old Henderson Rd. in Union township.
Deputies say the driver and a passenger had injuries and the other two complained of pain, but deputies don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.
Deputies say those in the car told them they were unfamiliar with the area.
