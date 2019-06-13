Arrest made in connection with theft of equipment from Muhlenberg Co. construction site

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at a construction site on Hammonds Lane in Greenville.
The sheriff’s office says several thousand dollars worth of property was stolen and vandalized.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Billy Gibson, of Greenville, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and theft.
