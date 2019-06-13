Arrest made in connection with theft of equipment from Muhlenberg Co. construction site

Arrest made in connection with theft of equipment from Muhlenberg Co. construction site
Bill Gibson, 37. (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)
June 13, 2019 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 10:53 AM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at a construction site on Hammonds Lane in Greenville.

The sheriff’s office says several thousand dollars worth of property was stolen and vandalized.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Billy Gibson, of Greenville, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and theft.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.