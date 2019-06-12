Vanderburgh Co. Health Department adds new job to help against drug overdoses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is introducing a new position to help fight the drug overdose epidemic.
On Tuesday, Commissioners gave unanimous approval for Savannah Kern to be the Opioid Outreach Coordinator. She’s a recent graduate of the University of Evansville, and has been interning with the Health Department.
They wanted to keep her on and found the grant to make this happen.
Funded by the Indiana State Department of Health Overdose Fatality Review Funding, Kern will be coordinating overdose crisis efforts in Vanderburgh County. Among her duties Kern will be identifying common patterns among cases of drug-related overdose.
According to Health County Rankings, Vanderburgh County’s Drug Overdose Mortality Rate is 29, which is the 19th most deadly county in the state.
“I can see this role helping bring together different resources, different strengths from different community organizations to really put together one comprehensive strategy to combat the opioid epidemic,” Mikelle Herron, Data Analyst, Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Kern will also be distributing Harm Reduction Kits throughout the community.
Kern’s Coordinator position begins in the next couple of weeks and will run for 12 weeks.
