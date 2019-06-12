Thunderbolts’ two-run seventh hurts Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters received another quality start from Tyler Vail but couldn't muster enough runs following a two-run seventh inning by the Windy City Thunderbolts, giving Windy City the 3-1 win Wednesday.
The Otters scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning.
Carlos Castro hit a ball deep to right field, stretching the hit to a double. He would come around to score on an RBI single by Mike Rizzitello, giving Evansville a 1-0 lead.
Windy City’s Shane Carrier equalized the game in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to left field.
The Otters had an opportunity in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded with two outs, but Windy City’s Chris Washington was able to get a groundball to end the threat.
In the top of the seventh, Evansville’s Tyler Vail ran into a little trouble with the Windy City offense.
Thunderbolts catcher Trey Fulton came through with a two-RBI single to score Tyler Alamo and Randy Perez to push the Thunderbolts ahead 3-1.
Otters reliever Brandon Wilkes came in from the bullpen to strand base runners with a strikeout and stop the opposition’s damage there.
From there the combination of Joel Toribio, Colby Blueberg and Dylan Prohoroff sealed the deal out of the Windy City bullpen, with Prohoroff picking up the save.
Otters starter Tyler Vail went 6.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk, while striking out five, and taking the loss.
Thunderbolts starting pitcher Chris Washington earned the win, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts in six innings pitched.
The Thunderbolts and Otters will conclude their series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Broadcast coverage will be on 91.5 FM WUEV and the Otters Digital Network via YouTube.com with Dave Nguyen (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analyst) on the call.
The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.
Thursday’s series finale will be Working Distributors Bud Light Thirsty Thursday with special price drafts.
