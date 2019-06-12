Suspects in Evansville murder case set for first court appearance

June 12, 2019 at 5:32 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 10:50 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people arrested in the death of a woman in Evansville are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday.

Police say 23-year old Kimra Miller was killed at a home on South Garvin. Her body was then dumped near Ellis Park and found a couple of weekends ago.

Ciarra Landfair and Lakeysha Couto were initially both facing murder charges in the case. According to court records, Couto is no longer facing a murder charge, instead, she is facing charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Gracie Smith is also facing assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice charges.

Left to right: Lakeysha Couto, 27, Ciarra Landfair, 31, Gracie Smith, 23. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
We’ll be at the court hearing and bring you an update as soon as we can.

