Sheriff’s Office: Tell City man arrested after child pornography investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A child pornography investigation resulted in the arrest of a Tell City, Indiana man.
The news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says, Alex Payne, 30, of Tell City, was arrested for eight counts of Use of Minor in a Sexual Performance.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Payne’s arrest comes after months of investigating. They also say this investigation continues and more charges could be filed.
Payne was arrested by ISP Jasper District and will be extradited to Daviess County within the next few days, the news release states.
