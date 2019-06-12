Neighborhood Watch: 3 arrested after chase; McLean Co. robbery arrest

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after authorities say he led them on a short chase.
Kentucky State Police say they were called to New Lakeside General Baptist Church in Mortons Gap Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle. Troopers say they tried to pull a Jeep over in the area, but the driver kept going.
According to troopers, they used a tire deflation device to stop the driver and he jumped out and started running. He was arrested a short time later.
Robert Keown, 45, is facing several charges: DUI, fleeing or evading and possession of meth cocaine and a handgun. His two passengers are also facing charges.
The McLean County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest in a 2-and-half-year old robbery.
The sheriff says back in July of 2017, a man went into the Calhoun Dollar Store with a sharp instrument and demanded money. The clerk was injured in the robbery and had to go to the hospital for stitches.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Lacedrick Watt of Bowling Green. He’s charged with first degree robbery.
The sheriff’s office says Watt got away with some cash in the robbery. If you have any information on the case, call the Sheriff’s office.
And finally, a thank you to one of Indiana's finest.
Congratulations to State Police Master Trooper Doug Humphrey. He is retiring after 34 years of service. Enjoy your retirement Master Trooper Humphrey.
