Kids find ‘home away from home’ at Camp Carson

“Along with doing the traditional camp activities, relaxing and having fun, they can sit down on the porch of their cabin and have a conversation with a friend who truly understands their world and the struggles that they go through," said Camp Carson Executive Director Mark Scoular. "In a world where everything is changing so fast and things are looking so different all the time, camp stays pretty consistent. It’s kind of like going back to Grandma’s house in some ways.”