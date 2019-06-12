Kennel Club restaurant closes after decades of business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A private dining club that has been open for decades in Evansville is closed. When our team reached out to the club for an explanation the company said they would have a statement next week.
A sign sits on the locked door to the club stating, “The Kennel Club will be closed until further notice."
The club is a member only restaurant that has been there since 1925.
Several people showed up at the restaurant today surprised to see the sign, but no explanation.
Janice Farmer is a nearly 25-year Kennel Club member. She said she was surprised by the decision, but says she will cherish the memories she’s made over the years.
“I was in education, there are many teachers that have belonged, so those friends of mine often came with me," explains Farmer. "I don’t think there are that many that are as nice with the nice amenities that this place had. That’s a loss for this city.”
In the meantime we are told members received a letter stating the club will no longer be open for food service or events and they plan to keep members informed of the next steps.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.