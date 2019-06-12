HFD firefighter reaches major department milestone

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A fire fighter has made history within its department as he becomes the first to reach a major milestone.
Randall Jenkins was presented a 45-year service award pin by Mayon Austin during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting. He was first to reach the 40-year mark too.
City leaders say over the years, Jenkins has worked through numerous changes and they appreciate his dedication.
Jenkins says the other firefighters are easy to work with and even added a little humor.
“We could use a few new trucks, and I really don’t have any complaints," explained Jenkins. "I appreciate you guys taking care of me.”
Shane Onstott also received a 20-year service pin for his time with the department.
