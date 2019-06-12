Henderson Fairness Ordinance passes 1st reading

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Fairness Ordinance is moving forward.
The Board of Commissioners voted three to two on the first reading of the new ordinance.
The ordinance is designed to protect from discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
One of the biggest sticking points at Tuesday night’s meeting was an added provision to protect religious freedom.
Some are concerned that the religious protections clause could be misused.
A final vote on the ordinance is expected at the next commission meeting later in June.
If approved, Henderson would become the 11th city in Kentucky with a Fairness Ordinance.
