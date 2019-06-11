A few showers overnight, pleasant temps stick around

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds and a few showers & thunderstorms will roll through this evening and overnight. Most of the rain should be done by early Thursday. Unseasonably cool temps will stay with us on Thursday and Friday with high temps in the low 70s on Thursday and in the upper 70s on Friday. Warm and humid air returns this weekend. Saturday will be sunny, warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Sunday as the high climbs into the upper 80s.