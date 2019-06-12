Evansville police identify bicyclist seriously hurt in Tuesday crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The name of the bicyclist who was hit by a car in Evansville Tuesday has been released.
Police say the victim is Harold Dugan.
Dugan was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car sometime around noon Tuesday on Kentucky Ave. between Lincoln and Walnut.
Police say Dugan crossed the center line turning into the path of the car while he was trying to turn into the Christian Life Center.
The driver of the car had a blood test, which is state law in an accident causing seriously bodily harm, but police say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
We are working to find out more about the Dugan’s condition.
