David Ortiz takes first steps following surgery, 2nd suspect arrested in shooting investigation

BOSTON (WMUR/CNN) - Baseball fans across the U.S. and around the world are keeping former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz in their thoughts and prayers.
Ortiz was shot Sunday in his home country of the Dominican Republic.
He was hospitalized, then flown to his adopted U.S. home city of Boston where his treatment continues.
The baseball hero took his first steps on Tuesday afternoon following that second procedure.
The Boston Globe reports that two suspects have been arrested in connection to Ortiz's shooting in the Dominican Republic.
One of them is facing a charge of being an accomplice to attempted murder, and was transported in handcuffs for a court appearance Tuesday night.
The man, Feliz Garcia, mother proclaimed her son’s innocence in the attack on Ortiz.
"We love him, and my son and I are fans of his,” said Justina García, mother of the shooting suspect. “It's a lie. This couldn't have happened with my son. We wish him lots of health. I want him to recover and for him to be released from the hospital."
The suspect’s mother, said she wants the case thoroughly investigated but also wants her son protected in the process.
"What I want is for justice to be served, and for security to be provided to my son,” Garcia said. “My son needs to be protected because everyone is against him saying that he is guilty, when he is not."
The suspect's lawyer suggested his client was just transporting someone on his motorcycle for hire, and had nothing to do with the attack.
"He's a motorcycle taxi and he's performing a service for someone who says, 'let's go over there.’ What he's doing is a service,” said David Solano, Feliz Garcia's lawyer. “He's not directly organized to do any of the things he's being accused of."
