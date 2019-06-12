Autumn Like Weather But Storms Return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A chilly start under clear skies as temps cascade into the 50′s. Today will bring early sunshine then increasing clouds with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Most of the rain and storms will develop later this evening. High temps only in the upper 70’s. There is no threat for severe weather.
With the cold front clearing, windy and sharply cooler on Thursday with high temps barely reaching the lower 70s. Our temperatures climb into the 80’s this weekend with the best chances for showers and storms arriving on Sunday.
