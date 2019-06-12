3 arrested after Hopkins Co. chase

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested after a chase in Hopkins County.
According to state police, Tuesday morning around 10, someone told a trooper about a suspicious vehicle at the New Lakeside General Baptist Church in Morton’s Gap. When the trooper went to check it out, the vehicle sped off.
KSP says the chase lasted about 17 miles before ending on US 41, south of Nortonville, when the suspect vehicle hit a tire deflation device.
The driver, later identified as 47-year-old Robert Keown, of Madisonville, then got out and tried to run away, but authorities were able to catch him. KSP says Keown was in possession of suspected meth, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
Two passengers were also in the vehicle, 28-year-old Kali Vertigan, of Hopkinsville, and 26-year-old Gevin Lemons, of Nortonville. We’re told Vertigan had a bench warrant issued for her arrest out of Hardin County, and Gevin was charged with AI.
Keown is facing a long-list of charges including DUI, wanton endangerment, possession of handgun by convicted felon and drug possession.
All three were taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
