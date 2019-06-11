Thunderbolts release 2019-2020 season home game dates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -New Coach, new team, new season! The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League announce the 2019-2020 season home games.
The Evansville Thunderbolts will roar out of the hangar with an October 19th Season Opener at The Ford Center. This season will showcase many fun-filled events including the New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza and the ever popular, Star Wars Night. The season will conclude the weekend of April 3rd and 4th with Fan Appreciation Weekend.
Feel the THUNDER with the 2019-2020 Evansville Thunderbolts!
2019-2020 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Game Schedule
Saturday, October 19, 2019 SEASON OPENER
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Education Day
Saturday, November 2, 2019 Mossy Oak Night
Friday, November 8, 2019 Military Night
Friday, November 15, 2019 Post Game All Skate
Saturday, November 16, 2019 Faith and Family Night
Friday, December 6, 2019
Saturday, December 7, 2019 Teddy Bear Toss
Friday, December 13, 2019
Saturday, December 14, 2019 Peanuts Night featuring Snoopy
Friday, December 20, 2019
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 NYE Fireworks on the ice
Friday, January 3, 2020
Friday, January 17, 2020
Saturday, January 18, 2020 Star Wars Night
Friday, January 31, 2020 First Responders Night
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Friday, February 7, 2020 Hockey Fights Cancer
Sunday, February 16, 2020 Post Game Family Skate
Friday, February 21, 2020
Friday, February 28, 2020
Saturday, February 29, 2020 Nickelodeon -Paw Patrol/ Dogs Night Out
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Sunday, February 15, 2020 Season Ticket Holder Post Game Skate
Saturday, March 21, 2020 Marvel Comics Night
Sunday, March 22, 2020 Post Game All Skate
Friday, April 3, 2020 Fan Appreciation Weekend
Friday, April 4, 2020 Season Finale/Fan Appreciation Weekend
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.