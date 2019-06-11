Sheriff says he will release Kristy Kelley records after June 17

“I still really don’t know when I’ll have the files in hand. Once we do, again we hope, not so much me because I’m not a professional, but I do want to have professionals go through it. They know what their looking for, and let’s see what they come up with. There’s still so many unanswered questions, and they’re the same questions that we’ve been talking about for 4.5-5 years now,” said Scales.