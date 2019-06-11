Sheriff says he will release Kristy Kelley records after June 17

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County judge has made a decision in the Kristy Kelley case, saying the courts will release her death records to the public.
Chief Deputy Paul Kruse tells us he expects to release those documents sometime after June 17th.
Kelley went missing back in August of 2014.
She was later found in her car submerged at the bottom of a lake.
Kelley’s father, Todd Scales, was fighting to have her death records released only to their family.
He tells us he feels good about this decision, and it didn’t surprise him.
There was no criminal investigation into Kelley’s death. It was ruled an accident. The files were sealed by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.
Scales sued for them to be released, hoping to seek his own answers.
The Indiana Supreme Court of Appeals ruled in his favor. He then filed an appeal to have them released exclusively to family.
The judge’s decision didn’t align with Scales’ wishes, but he’s still feeling optimistic knowing they’re one step closer to seeing the files.
“I still really don’t know when I’ll have the files in hand. Once we do, again we hope, not so much me because I’m not a professional, but I do want to have professionals go through it. They know what their looking for, and let’s see what they come up with. There’s still so many unanswered questions, and they’re the same questions that we’ve been talking about for 4.5-5 years now,” said Scales.
