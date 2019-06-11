Preakness, Belmont winner Casse to have Ellis Park division

“With the September meet now at Churchill Downs and Kentucky Downs, we don’t have to go anywhere,” Casse said, noting that he nearly won a couple of Breeders’ Cup races with 2-year-olds that spent the summer in Kentucky. “A couple of years ago, we had Airoforce breaking his maiden at Kentucky Downs and missed winning the Breeders’ Cup by a neck. Valadorna ran opening day at Churchill’s September meet and got beat three-quarters of a length in the Breeders’ Cup. Kentucky for us is home. To me, for our horses, it’s a better place to be.”