Part of a gun pulled from water during EPD dive operation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of a gun was pulled from the water during a dive operation that has been underway since Monday morning.
As we reported Monday, the dive operation is related to an ongoing EPD investigation. Several FBI officials have also been on scene.
This is at the Greenway near Diamond Ave.
Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, or cameras were there as the gun part was pulled from Pigeon Creek.
The item appears to be the barrel of a gun.
Several law enforcement members crowded around as gun part was taken to shore.
After several minutes, the it was put into a bag and taken off.
Shortly after 4:00 p.m. FBI officials packed up and left the area. They told us they were “done for good.”
