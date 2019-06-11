Neighborhood Watch: New escape charge in Jasper, scammer in Ohio Co., and summer camp

(WFIE) -Authorities say a Jasper man tried to make a break for it after his first court appearance, but didn’t get far.
Dylan Achbach now faces even more charges.
He was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated battery, intimidation, cruelty to an animal, and drug possession, then spent the weekend in jail.
Deputies say he tried to to escape custody after going before the judge. They say the 19-year-old made it about four blocks from the courthouse when a detective and an off-duty deputy caught him and took him back.
Now Achbach is also charged with escape.
In Ohio County Kentucky, the sheriff says someone is trying try steal from people who are selling their stuff on craig’s list.
Sheriff Tracy Beatty says his office is getting complaints of someone using a fake name and account on Craig’s List, acting like they want to buy something.
That person sends a check from a business account for a much larger amount than what the seller is asking for the item then requests the seller to wire them the change left over from cashing the check.
The Gibson County sheriff’s office is gearing up for its Youth Leadership Camp, and applications are due Friday, June 14.
Students can personally connect with law enforcement officers and have a traditional summer camp experience.
It’s available for soon-to-be 9th graders, and the camp runs from July 9-11.
For any questions regarding camp, contact Captain Deborah Borchelt, Sergeant Bruce Vanoven or Sergeant John Fischer at (812) 385-3496, or email info@gibsoncountysheriff.com.
