Methodist Hospital responds to low grade from Leapfrog report

‘I can assure everyone that Methodist Hospital has experienced and compassionate medical providers and staff that have your well being at the center of everything we do. Most Methodist Hospital personnel live, attend church, volunteer, shop and are engaged in the communities we serve. They want more than anything to see that not only others but their family members and loved ones receive the best quality care in a safe and caring environment. This has been and will continue to be a focus for us as we strive to earn and restore your confidence and trust,’ said Benny Nolen, President and CEO at Methodist Hospital.