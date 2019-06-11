Methodist Hospital responds to low grade from Leapfrog report

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Methodist Hospital has responded to a report that was released from The Leapfrog Group.
As we reported last week, the group gave Methodist Hospital an "F" grade for hospital safety.
It’s the only hospital in Kentucky, and one of only 9 in the nation to get an "F".
14 News received a statement from Methodist Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
"At Methodist Hospital, we are aware of our recent letter grade from the Leapfrog Group and have identified and are addressing the quality concerns that are included in this rating. Fortunately, many quality improvement measures were implemented before this report was released, and ongoing efforts will continue.
Also, Deaconess’ recent investment in Methodist Hospital demonstrates confidence in the improvements we’ve already made. This affiliation with the region’s only A rated hospitals means that Deaconess leadership and clinical staff are sharing their expertise to help us improve even more in the coming months and years.
As vital weighted parts of the survey are targeted to electronic processes, the recent implementation of Epic on June 9, 2019, the nation’s largest electronic medical record, we anticipate improvement in both our outcomes and the accuracy of our reporting of those outcomes.
‘I can assure everyone that Methodist Hospital has experienced and compassionate medical providers and staff that have your well being at the center of everything we do. Most Methodist Hospital personnel live, attend church, volunteer, shop and are engaged in the communities we serve. They want more than anything to see that not only others but their family members and loved ones receive the best quality care in a safe and caring environment. This has been and will continue to be a focus for us as we strive to earn and restore your confidence and trust,’ said Benny Nolen, President and CEO at Methodist Hospital.
With the changes that have been and continue to be made and the implementation of new electronic tools, we are confident of an improved grade later this year when the next Leapfrog ratings are released."
