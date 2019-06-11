Local kids attend Walter McCarty Basketball Camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Still months away from the start of basketball season, but the Purple Aces players were back in the Tri-State on Monday to help shape the basketball careers of the younger generation.
The Walter McCarty basketball camp kicked off on Monday on the campus of UE, with many familiar faces in tow and 100 campers eager to learn from some of their favorite athletes.
The camp, in action until Thursday, is a long day full of fun on the court for both boys and girls, and learning a lot of lessons from their role models, something head coach Walter McCarty says is vital to the Aces program.
“I think it gives our young kids an opportunity to learn and follow our players, and get to know who they are so they can connect and have relationships when they see them on the court playing,” said McCarty. "Also like, ‘Hey! Here’s my favorite player when he was here at UE!’, that’s how it builds, from having these young kids support our guys and wear there jerseys around but also be excited about UE basketball and come to games.”
