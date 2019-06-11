EVSC is hiring additional bus drivers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC is looking to train new and experienced bus drivers throughout the summer, so they’re ready in time for the 2019-2020 school year.
On Tuesday morning the district held a career fair for drivers at Central High School. Fifteen to twenty drivers are needed to cover routes and help with substituting.
Bus drivers receive full benefits, and to work for EVSC drivers need to get a background check, physical and CDL permit. But, there are other requirement they’re looking for.
“Personality, someone who wants to be around kids, someone who has patience, someone that understands culture and can create positive relationships with kids," said Ryan Williams, EVSC Deputy Director of Transportation. “And then of course CDL. We need certain physical requirements to be able to keep kids safe on a bus.”
If you are interested in working for EVSC as a bus driver, you can apply online at district.evscschools.com.
