Evansville City Council meets for 1st time since councilwoman walked out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council met for the first time Monday night since Councilwoman Connie Robinson rose from her seat and walked out.
The council had been voting on who to appoint to a city board to become a member of the “Commission on Social Status of African American Males.”
It’s an organization that works to empower African Americans in Evansville.
The council voted six to two not to appoint social activist Rev. William Payne.
After Robinson defended Payne, she walked out.
Robinson isn’t running for re-election fall of 2019. She later announced she was leaving the Democratic party because it didn’t support Payne.
“Free at least, free at last. Thank god almighty, I am free at last. I am an independent. I walked out with intentions on coming back. I walked out because I was upset last week with how things turned out. However, I will be here until the end of the year and do what I was elected to do. Serve the people I represent and do what’s best for the city of Evansville,” said Connie Robinson.
Since the last meeting, John Hayden resigned from his seat on the Evansville City Council because he moved out of the third ward.
Now, another GOP caucus will be called to see who finishes the term.
