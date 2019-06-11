Autumn Like Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the passage of a cool front, less windy coupled with below normal temps and low humidity. Clear and chilly this morning with temps dropping into the mid to upper 50’s. Sunny and comfortable today with high temperatures in the upper 70′s.
Wednesday will bring increasing clouds with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms. There is no threat for severe weather. Our temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the mid to upper 70′s and lows in the mid to upper 50′s through the workweek.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.