Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old missing in Texas

Malakhi Bankhead last was seen at 9:30 p.m. June 4 in League City, Texas. [Source: Texas Department of Public Safety]
By Curtis Heyen | June 10, 2019 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 8:25 AM

(KSLA) - An Amber Alert out of Texas was canceled after a missing 2-year-old boy was found safe, according to authorities.

Cody Bankhead (left), 24, and Katherine Ulrich, 21 [Source: Texas Department of Public Safety]
Two-year-old Malakhi Bankhead was thought to be in the custody of his parents 21-year-old Katherine Ulrich and 24-year-old Cody Bankhead.

According to CBS Affiliate KHOU in Houston, Ulrich and Bankhead were ordered to give the child to CPS on June 5 because of possible neglect.

However, they never did, according to police.

They were thought to be traveling in a white 2015 BMW X3 that possibly has damage to the rear due to a recent accident.

