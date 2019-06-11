All lanes back open on I-165 after crash near Daviess-Ohio Co. line

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - All lanes are back open on I-165 after a crash.
Dispatch says a semi hauling plywood overturned Tuesday morning at the 66-mile marker, near the Daviess-Ohio County line.
The semi driver wasn’t hurt in the crash. We’re told another car hit the wrecked semi. That driver is okay too.
Crews closed down the on ramp to 165 at Highway 60 and traffic was detoured to US 231 South for several hours while cleanup happened.
Daviess County inmates were enlisted to help clean up the crash site.
Crews were able to reopen that stretch of interstate around 9:00 Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.