Women arrested in connection with death of Evansville woman to make first court appearance this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The three people arrested last week in connection with the death of a woman in Evansville will make their first court appearances this week.
Police say 23-year-old Kimra Miller was killed at a home on South Garvin. Her body was dumped near Ellis Park.
Ciarra Landfair and Lakeysha Couto are facing murder charges and are being held without bond.
Gracie Smith’s is set at $20,000 cash. She’s facing assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice charges.
They are due in court on Wednesday.
