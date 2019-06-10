Waitr expanding into Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A food delivery app that has proven to be popular in Evansville has expanded its service to Owensboro.
Waitr debuts this week in Owensboro with the official launch set for Thursday, June 13.
According to a press release, Waitr’s success in Evansville after its March launch prompted the move to expand to Owensboro.
Waitr expects to hire 100 people in Owensboro. It will kick off its debut in Owensboro with special free delivery – anytime you use the app through June 30, you can get your food delivered free in the area.
Owensboro-area restaurants already partnering with Waitr include Buffalo Wild Wings, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Y-Not Pizza & Wings, Popeyes, The Spot Coffee & Finery, Wheatgrass Juice Bar, Fiyah Wings, PizzAroma, Chop Stix, The Oven, Shogun Express, Real Hacienda, Gangnam Korean BBQ, The Dugout Diner, Dee’s Diner, Lure Seafood & Grille, Cold Stone Creamery, and Old Hickory Bar-B-Q.
To celebrate its Owensboro debut, Waitr will be hosting a launch party at Legends Sports Bar & Grill (4431 Springhill Drive) on Thursday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m.
Waitr is currently hiring in Owensboro. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver. And any local restaurant looking to become a partner with Waitr can learn more at https://waitrapp.com/for-restaurants.
