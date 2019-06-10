Traffic stop leads to the arrest of 2 on drug charges

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday afternoon, a deputy with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that had 31-year-old Brian Ramey of Vincennes and 29-year-old David Schatz of Decker.
According to the news release, the deputy found out that Ramey was driving on a suspended license with a prior conviction for driving while suspended.
Authorities say the deputy then found out that Schatz had an outstanding warrant from Crawford County for failing to appear on a drug charge.
The deputy did a roadside drug investigation and when it was over both men were arrested and taken to Gibson County Jail where they are facing drug charges.
Ramey is charged with driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine. Schaltz was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Ramey remains in jail on a $750 bond and Schatz is being held without bond for Crawford County.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.