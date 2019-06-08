Sunny and pleasant start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High pressure will keep skies clear for the first half of the week. Northwest winds will keep humidity levels in check and temperatures will actually run a bit below normal through Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows will sink into the upper 50s. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible late Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front slices through the Tri-State. Temperatures will nudge into the upper 80s by the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible.