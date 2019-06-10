Southridge Baseball Excited for Second Chance at State

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Raiders are headed back to Indy. Yes, Southridge baseball has achieved its goal of returning to the state finals,.at Victory Field. They did so, with a dominating performance, in yesterday’s semistate.
The 'Ridge, defeated South Vermillion, in shutout fashion, 7-0. Thanks to a relentless offense, and the stellar pitching of Ethan Bell, the Raiders will get a second chance, to play for a state championship. Now last year, they lost to Boone Grove, 5-4, but the game ended, with the potential tying run, standing at third base; definitely a heartbreaking finish, so the Ridge is thankful to get another shot, at a state title.
The Raiders will face Alexandria-Monroe, in the state finals, next Tuesday night, at 7-30 central time, at Victory Field.
