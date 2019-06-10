Southridge Baseball Excited for Second Chance at State

The 'Ridge, defeated South Vermillion, in shutout fashion, 7-0. Thanks to a relentless offense, and the stellar pitching of Ethan Bell, the Raiders will get a second chance, to play for a state championship. Now last year, they lost to Boone Grove, 5-4, but the game ended, with the potential tying run, standing at third base; definitely a heartbreaking finish, so the Ridge is thankful to get another shot, at a state title.