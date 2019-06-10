Rain Break On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cool front is sweeping out the rain and high humidity and ushering in pleasant weather to start the week. After early clouds, skies will become sunny with comfortable high temps in the upper 70's. Temperatures running below the normal highs in the mid-80's. With the passage of the front, northwest winds will increase to 15 to 20 miles an hour. Clear and crisp tonight as low temps drop into the mid-50's.
Sunny and comfortable on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70′s. Wednesday will bring more clouds and scattered rain chances during the afternoon. There is no threat for severe weather.
Our temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the mid to upper 70′s and lows in the mid to upper 50′s through the workweek.
