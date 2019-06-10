1 person hurt in Sunday night crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Evansville.
It happened at the intersection of Lincoln and Vann just before 9 Sunday night.
A sergeant with the Evansville Police Department says a pick up ran a red light on Vann. The truck then hit a car driving on Lincoln, which slid into another car.
We're told the truck tapped a home, but there's no damage.
The passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.