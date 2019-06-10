1 person hurt in Sunday night crash in Evansville

1 person hurt in Sunday night crash in Evansville
June 10, 2019 at 5:31 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 4:44 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Evansville.

It happened at the intersection of Lincoln and Vann just before 9 Sunday night.

(Source: WFIE)

A sergeant with the Evansville Police Department says a pick up ran a red light on Vann. The truck then hit a car driving on Lincoln, which slid into another car.

We're told the truck tapped a home, but there's no damage.

The passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.